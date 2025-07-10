ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

P.E.I.’s Abby Hustler makes hockey history with PWHL pick

By Maria Sarrouh

Published

Abby Hustler joins Claire Hanna after she was drafted by the Minnesota Frost. She is the first player in the league to be drafted from Prince Edward Island.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.