ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Novak Djokovic, coach Andy Murray split just months into partnership

By Reuters

Published

Serbia's Novak Djokovic is watches his coach Andy Murray, right, during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) (Mark Baker/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.