ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Nick Kurtz becomes first MLB rookie with 4-homer game as Athletics beat Astros 15-3

By The Associated Press

Published

Athletics' Nick Kurtz hits a home run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 25, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.