ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Netflix secures broadcast rights in Canada to 2027 and 2031 Women’s World Cups

By The Canadian Press

Published

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announces that Brazil is chosen to host soccer's 2027 Women's World Cup at the FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.