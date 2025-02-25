ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Mimi Alidou scores a hat trick as Canada blanks Taiwan 7-0 to win Pinatar Cup

By The Associated Press

Published

Canada's Mimi Alidou adds the final score to her hat-trick from the penalty spot, in a 7-0 Canada win over Taiwan in Pinatar Cup women's soccer action in Murcia, Spain, in a Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canada Soccer, Audrey Magny, *MANDATORY CREDIT*


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.