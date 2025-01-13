ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Mike McCarthy is not returning as coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones says

By The Associated Press

Published

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks to reporters following an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. The Commanders won 23-19. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.