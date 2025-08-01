ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

McIntosh, Ledecky set for world swimming showdown in 800-metre freestyle

By The Canadian Press

Published

Summer McIntosh of Canada celebrates after winning a gold medal in the women's 200-metre individual medley final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Monday, July 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.