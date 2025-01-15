ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Man accused of stalking Caitlin Clark proclaims himself 'guilty as charged' in 1st court appearance

By The Associated Press

Published

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks off the court after the Fever were eliminated by the Connecticut Sun in an WNBA basketball playoff game, Sept. 25, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.