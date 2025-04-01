ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

LPGA Tour takes centre stage in Las Vegas as PGA Tour plots future return

Published

Nelly Korda poses with the trophy after winning the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play golf tournament Sunday, April 7, 2024, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.