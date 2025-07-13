ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Lionel Messi extends MLS record-breaking streak, scoring two goals against Nashville SC

By CNN

Published

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his first goal on July 13. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.