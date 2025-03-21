ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Lewis Hamilton wins sprint pole position in China days after a disappointing F1 debut for Ferrari

By The Associated Press

Published

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the sprint qualifying at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.