ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Katie Ledecky looks toward ‘exciting’ head to head with Summer McIntosh at World Aquatics Championships

By CNN

Published

Ledecky competes in the 2024 Paris Olympics in Nanterre, France. (Al Bello/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.