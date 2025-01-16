ADVERTISEMENT

Windsor

How figure skaters Desrochers and Thrasher became one of Canada’s top young pairs

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Canadian figure skaters Kieran Thrasher and Jazmine Desrochers are shown in a Dec., 2024 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Danielle Earl/Skate Canada




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.