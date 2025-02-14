ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Hot-handed Homan team on a heater heading into Scotties Tournament of Hearts

By The Canadian Press

Published

Team Homan skip Rachel Homan, left, celebrates with her teammates after winning the women's curling final at the PointsBet Invitational in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.