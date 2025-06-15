ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

George Russell wins Canadian Grand Prix as McLarens collide

By The Canadian Press

Published

Mercedes driver George Russell, of the United Kingdom, front, takes a turn ahead of the pack during Formula One auto racing action at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Sunday, June 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.