ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Fans from coast to coast celebrate Canada's epic 4 Nations triumph: 'It's our sport'

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada captain Sidney Crosby, right, hoists the trophy after defeating the United States following an overtime period of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Boston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charles Krupa


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.