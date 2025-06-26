ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Fan who heckled Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte about his late mother now banned from all Major League ballparks

By CNN

Published

The baseball world is rallying around star player Ketel Marte who was brought to tears during a game after a fan taunted him from the stands.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.