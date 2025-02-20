ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Ex-Spain soccer boss Rubiales guilty of sexual assault and fined for World Cup kiss

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

The former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales sits in a courtroom on the outskirts of Madrid, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (Chema Moya, Pool photo via AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.