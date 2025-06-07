ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Coco Gauff defeats top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in 3 sets to win her first French Open title

By The Associated Press

Published

Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)


















