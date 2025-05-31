ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Champions League final lineups named as fans pack Munich

By The Associated Press

Published

Paris Saint-Germain fans chat slogans before the start of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.