ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canadian Premier League season to kick off seventh season April 5 with tripleheader

By The Canadian Press

Published

Cavalry FC's Tobias Warschewski, left, scores a penalty kick against Forge FC keeper Jassem Koleilat during first half soccer action in the Canadian Premier League Final in Calgary on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (Stuart Gradon/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.