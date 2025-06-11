ADVERTISEMENT

Canadian bantamweight boxer Amanda Galle signs with MVP, looks to add titles

By The Canadian Press

Published

Amanda Galle of Canada, left, lands a blow to Lorena Cruz Aispuro of Mexico during their bantamweight bout in Laval, Que., Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes


















