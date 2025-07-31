ADVERTISEMENT

Canada’s Summer McIntosh wins third gold at swimming world championship

By The Canadian Press

The 18-year-old swimming phenom from Toronto won the 200 Butterfly event, capturing her third gold medal at the world championships.


















