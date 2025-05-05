ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canada’s Mboko closes in on main draw berth at Italian Open tennis tournament

By The Canadian Press

Published

Up-and-coming Canadian tennis player Victoria Mboko, shown in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tennis Canada-Sarah-Jade Champagne*MANDATORY CREDIT*


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.