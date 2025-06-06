ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canada men’s soccer coach Jesse Marsch bothered by U.S. treatment of Ukraine

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch reacts during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match against Mexico, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.