Canada coach tells Trump to lay off 'ridiculous rhetoric' of Canada as a 51st state

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch, right, disputes a call during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match between Venezuela and Canada, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Marsch waded into politics Wednesday, telling President Donald Trump "to lay off the ridiculous rhetoric about Canada being a 51st state." THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Julio Cortez


















