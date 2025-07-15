ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Barcelona star Yamal faces backlash for reportedly hiring people with dwarfism for birthday party

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Spain's Lamine Yamal warms up for the Nations League semifinal soccer match in Stuttgart, Germany on June 5, 2025. (Matthias Schrader / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.