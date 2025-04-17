Sports

Barcelona player Mapi León banned for two matches after appearing to touch the groin of an opponent

By CNN

Updated

Published

Mapi Leon was banned by RFEF for two games over the incident with Daniela Caracas. (Judit Cartiel/Sipa USA/AP via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.