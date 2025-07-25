ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Arensman wins 19th stage of Tour de France, Pogačar moves closer to title

By The Associated Press

Published

Netherlands' Thymen Arensman crosses the finish line to win the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race in La Plagne, France, Friday, July 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.