ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Andreescu among the Canadian casualties in French Open qualifying

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada's Bianca Andreescu returns a shot to Italy's Jasmine Paolini during a first-round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.