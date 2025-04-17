Sports

28-year-old former MLS player dies after falling from 11th floor balcony in China

By CNN

Published

Flowers are laid around of a portrait of Gabonese football Aaron Boupendza outside the Zhejiang FC building in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China, to mourn him on April 17. (VCG/AP via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.