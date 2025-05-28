ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

17-year-old superstar Lamine Yamal signs contract extension with Barcelona until 2031

By CNN

Published

Lamine Yamal has signed an extension with Barcelona until June 30, 2031. (David Ramos/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Photos

