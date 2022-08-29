Andreescu advances to second round at U.S. Open with three-set win over Tan

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, reacts after a shot from Harmony Tan, of France, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, reacts after a shot from Harmony Tan, of France, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

