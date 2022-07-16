Altuve, Arenado, Chisholm, Rodon won't play in All-Star Game

Altuve, Arenado, Chisholm, Rodon won't play in All-Star Game

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve hits a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Houston Astros' Jose Altuve hits a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

MORE SPORTS NEWS