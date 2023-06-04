Alonso's long wait for 33rd F1 win goes on after disappointing Spanish GP

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain walks at the end of the Formula One qualifying session at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain walks at the end of the Formula One qualifying session at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

MORE SPORTS NEWS