Sports

    • AC Milan's Francesco Camarda becomes the youngest player in Serie A history at age 15

    AC Milan's Francesco Camarda challenges for the ball with Fiorentina's Maxime Lopez during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Fiorentina, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) AC Milan's Francesco Camarda challenges for the ball with Fiorentina's Maxime Lopez during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Fiorentina, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
    MILAN -

    AC Milan's 15-year-old forward Francesco Camarda became the youngest player in Serie A history on Saturday.

    Aged 15 years, 2 months, 16 days, Camarda came on in the 83rd minute of Milan's 1-0 win over Fiorentina at the San Siro.

    The previous youngest player in the Italian league was Wisdom Amey, who was 15 years, 274 days when he made his debut for Bologna in 2021.

    Camarda, who was born in 2008, replaced Luka Jovic.

