About a third of Premier League players not fully vaccinated
Almost a third of Premier League soccer players have yet to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and about 20% have yet to receive a first dose.
The first vaccination data from the league shows its players are below the national average. Government statistics show 79% of people over the age of 12 in Britain have been fully vaccinated.
Only 68% of players have been fully vaccinated and 81% have received at least one dose, the league said.
"Vaccination rates are collected by the Premier League on a weekly basis and the league continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff," the league said in a statement.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
UPDATED | Haiti gang wants US$17 million ransom for kidnapped American, Canadian missionaries
The gang that kidnapped a group of 17 American and Canadian missionaries in Haiti has asked for US$1 million each for their release, a top Haitian official told CNN Tuesday. The 16 American citizens and one Canadian were kidnapped by the powerful '400 Mawozo' gang on Saturday.
Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, Philadelphia police say
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.
'We have made the impossible possible': Calgary, Edmonton celebrate mayoral firsts
Alberta's two major cities are set to make history in their mayoral races after Monday's municipal elections across the province.
Having mono in adolescence may increase MS risk later in life: study
Having infectious mononucleosis, also known as mono, during childhood and adolescence may be a risk factor for developing multiple sclerosis later in life, a new study suggests.
'My heart broke': Metro Vancouver woman whose dog arrived dead after flight wants answers, action from airline
A Metro Vancouver woman is looking for answers following the untimely death of her dog aboard a flight last summer.
Quick-thinking hikers unravel turbans to help with rescue at Metro Vancouver park
A group of quick-thinking young men were forced to get creative by using their turbans as a makeshift rope to help rescue a pair of hikers in a Metro Vancouver park earlier this month.
'I'm heartbroken by this': Celine Dion delays opening of Las Vegas shows due to medical reasons
Just weeks before Céline Dion was set to return to the stage in Las Vegas, the Quebec superstar is delaying her show due to "unforeseen medical symptoms," her team said in a news release.
'I feel a great responsibility': Meet Liberal Rechie Valdez, Canada's first Filipina MP
Rechie Valdez has turned self-described 'side hustles' into full-time focuses as an entrepreneur, and is now taking on a new challenge: Liberal MP for Mississauga-Streetsville. In taking her seat in the House of Commons next month as one of 50 rookies elected, she'll also be making history as Canada's first federally-elected Filipina MP.
