'A little scary': Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race begins with smallest field ever

Defending Iditarod champion Lance Mackey drives his team as he arrives first into the Unalakleet, Alaska, checkpoint on the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on March 15, 2009. Only 33 mushers will participate in the ceremonial start of the Iditarod on Saturday, March 4, the smallest field ever to take their dog teams nearly 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometres) over Alaska's unforgiving wilderness. (AP Photo/Al Grillo,File) Defending Iditarod champion Lance Mackey drives his team as he arrives first into the Unalakleet, Alaska, checkpoint on the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on March 15, 2009. Only 33 mushers will participate in the ceremonial start of the Iditarod on Saturday, March 4, the smallest field ever to take their dog teams nearly 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometres) over Alaska's unforgiving wilderness. (AP Photo/Al Grillo,File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS