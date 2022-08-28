What the words you'll hear during the moon mission launch really mean

Years late and billions over budget, NASA's new moon rocket makes its debut in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top. The 322-foot (98-metre) rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots.

    Few things are more exciting than watching a spacecraft lift off the launchpad and set off on a cosmic quest, as NASA's Artemis I mission is poised to do Monday. But if you're a casual observer, it may be that few things are more confusing than hearing some of the jargon used by mission control.

    Years late and billions over budget, NASA's new moon rocket makes its debut in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top. The 322-foot (98-metre) rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots.

