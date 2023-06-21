Titanic expedition: Here's what it's like inside the 'Titan' submersible

Ocean enthusiasts interested in the "Titan" submersible expedition are not signing up for a deep-sea joy ride, but rather an intense exploration of the ocean in a tight, enclosed space, according to descriptions from those who've taken the trip.

The submersible created by U.S. company OceanGate is used on expeditions to the Titanic wreckage site off the coast of Newfoundland. Testimonials on the company's YouTube channel describe the "real risk" involved for the citizen scientists on board and the captain.

According to OceanGate, the Titan submersible is made of carbon fibre and titanium and 6.7 metres long. It weighs 9,525 kilograms and can reach a depth of up to 4,000 metres in the ocean. The submersible can also carry a payload weight of 685 kg and contains 96 hours of "life support" for a crew of five.

Photos and videos from the expedition show crew members in a seated position inside the submersible with various laptop monitors and tech equipment surrounding them. The tube-like vessel has no standing room and just enough space for passengers to work on the mission at hand, with tasks including collecting data and inspecting the submersible.

The Titan can also get cold according to former OceanGate mission specialist Colin Taylor, who says the lack of light in the depths of the ocean can make for frigid temperatures. OceanGate states the vessel is equipped with "state-of-the-art lighting" to cut through the darkness of the water, but that the below-freezing temperatures combined with the materials of the submersible can make the Titan quite cold.

A video posted to the OceanGate's YouTube channel shows what the inside of the vessel looks like upon descent. Crewmembers are shown sitting closely together in the dimly lit submersible; most of the interior is illuminated with screen monitors. A separate video detailing the entire excursion also shows how dark the vessel can get, with just one circular window at the end of the Titan allowing in whatever sunlight is filtered through the ocean or from bioluminescent sea creatures.

On Wednesday, U.S. and Canadian authorities ramped up their search as oxygen levels on board the vessel were expected to last for less than 24 hours. There were reports from a Royal Canadian Air Force plane that picked up on "banging" noises being heard in the search area, but authorities have yet to determine if the sounds were coming from passengers of the Titan.