San Jose: New images released of 'holy grail of shipwrecks' off coast of Colombia

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin reports on how warmer temperatures caused by climate change are pushing a nasty pest deeper into the forests of Finland.

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that examines the impact that invasive earthworms have on species that are native to North America.

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin reports on two papers looking at whether or not the world's tropical rainforests are heading towards a total collapse.

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

Dan Riskin on why climate change could cause rogue waves

Dan Riskin on how well Canada is protecting coastal wildlife

Dan Riskin on why the flowering dates of plants are changing

  • Black Americans living abroad reflect on Juneteenth

    As the United States marks only the second federally recognized Juneteenth, Black Americans living overseas have embraced the holiday as a day of reflection and an opportunity to educate people in their host countries on Black history.

  • Duterte's daughter takes oath as Philippine vice-president

    Sara Duterte, the daughter of the outgoing populist president of the Philippines, took her oath Sunday as vice-president following a landslide electoral victory she clinched despite her father's human rights record that saw thousands of drug suspects gunned down.

  • Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole

    Several of Donald Trump's former top advisers have told a special U.S. House committee investigating his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection that they didn't believe his lies about the 2020 election. But instead of convincing Trump's most stalwart supporters, testimony about the attack on the U.S. Capitol is prompting many of them to simply reassert their views that the former president was correct in his false claim of victory.

