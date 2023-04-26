Red Cross urges gamers to 'play by the rules of war'
The International Committee of the Red Cross is urging gamers to “play by the rules of war,” in hopes of raising awareness about the devastating effects of real-life armed conflicts.
Also known as international humanitarian law, the rules of war are a set of guidelines “set up to maintain humanity in armed conflicts, ultimately reducing suffering and saving lives.”
According to the Red Cross, first person shooter games (FPS) are the most popular video games in the world.
“Every day, people play games set in conflict zones right from their couch,” the website says. “But right now, armed conflicts are more prevalent than ever. And to the people suffering from their effects, this conflict is not a game.”
The website’s tagline states: “how you play FPS makes a difference on the battlefields IRL (in real life),” although the site does not provide any data or information to back up this claim.
Red Cross lists four rules its adapted from the international humanitarian law that it encourages gamers to play by:
- No thirsting: gamers should avoid shooting an enemy when they are “down and can’t respond.”
- No targeting non-violent NPCs (non-player character): gamers should not fire at civilians.
- No targeting civilian buildings: gamers should not target houses, schools or hospitals in safe-zones. “When fighting in these spaces, you must do everything you can to avoid damage.”
- Use med kits on everyone: gamers should use med kits on everyone, even if they are considered “the enemy.”
Earlier this month the Red Cross invited five streamers to play Fortnite and Call of Duty, among other FPS games, “by the rules” and streamed it on Twitch.
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
Majority of Canadians support PSAC demands for wage premiums, work from home rights: survey
A recent survey shows the majority of Canadians support the PSAC’s demands for better wage premiums and work-from-home rights as more than 155,000 federal workers continue to strike.
Ottawa court rejects bids for a change of venue in 'Freedom Convoy' cases
A judge has rejected claims that 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King and former MPP Randy Hillier can’t get fair trials.
What do the proposed passenger rights changes mean for travellers?
As the proposed overhaul of Canada’s passenger rights charter gains attention, travellers are wondering what the new provisions will mean for passengers hoping to receive airline compensation and avoid unfair fees.
Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates at its last meeting
The Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates earlier this month, as it feared being too slow to react to sticky inflation.
What's behind the cost of milk, eggs and chicken in Canada
Earlier this year, a since-removed TikTok video of a Canadian farmer dumping milk while decrying supply-management rules received national media attention. It's not the first time the image a scene, of thousands of litres of fresh milk running down a drain, has come under scrutiny.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: Danielle Smith has surpassed all expectations. Not in a good way.
Time will tell if Danielle Smith proves to be a good premier after all, but one thing is certain, writes Naheed Nenshi. 'She has done what I would have thought impossible: she’s made many Albertans long for the leadership of Jason Kenney.'
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: 'Donald Trump raped me'
A writer suing Donald Trump took the stand Wednesday to tell jurors that the former U.S. president raped her after she accompanied him into a department store fitting room in 1996.
Here's what we know about federal workers pay during the PSAC strike
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the information from the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government on employees' pay during the strike.
