New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

This combination of images provided by researcher Lia Medeiros shows images of the M87 black hole released in 2019, left, and an updated one for 2023. The new version, published Thursday, April 13, 2023, in the Astrophysical Journal Letters — keeps the original shape, but with a skinnier ring and a sharper resolution. Even with many telescopes working together, gaps remained in the data. In the latest study, scientists relied on the same data and used machine learning to fill in the missing pieces. (Lia Medeiros via AP) This combination of images provided by researcher Lia Medeiros shows images of the M87 black hole released in 2019, left, and an updated one for 2023. The new version, published Thursday, April 13, 2023, in the Astrophysical Journal Letters — keeps the original shape, but with a skinnier ring and a sharper resolution. Even with many telescopes working together, gaps remained in the data. In the latest study, scientists relied on the same data and used machine learning to fill in the missing pieces. (Lia Medeiros via AP)

BREAKING | Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.

opinion

opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst

After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.

