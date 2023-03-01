Document reveals first known Canadian UFO study in nearly 30 years now underway

Document reveals first known Canadian UFO study in nearly 30 years now underway

The Canadian government's top scientist has launched a study into UFOs and will release a public report by mid-2024. Outlined in a February 2023 PowerPoint presentation obtained by CTVNews.ca, the study seeks to understand how unidentified aerial phenomena reports are handled in Canada, and to offer recommendations for improvements if needed.

