Mars rovers could use a Hansel and Gretel-inspired trick to explore caves on the red planet: study
While cities on Earth are locked in a perpetual struggle to solve housing shortages, the market on Mars is already heating up.
Engineers at the University of Arizona have developed a system they say could allow autonomous vehicles to scout out habitats for astronauts in caves and other underground features. It’s been a long time since humans thought of caves as home, but the researchers say subterranean features on the red planet will offer some of the best options for shelter when humans finally make it to Mars.
"Lava tubes and caves would make perfect habitats for astronauts because you don't have to build a structure," Wolfgang Fink, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Arizona, said in a media release. "You are shielded from harmful cosmic radiation, so all you need to do is make it pretty and cozy."
Fink and his co-authors detailed how the system works in a peer-reviewed study published in the scientific journal Advances in Space Research on Feb. 11. Their approach involves a communication network that would link different types of rover vehicles through a "mesh topology network."
These independent rovers would be deployed by a larger "mother" rover and travel over, and under, the Martian surface on their own, continuously monitoring their environment and maintaining awareness of where they are in space. They would also keep in touch with each other via a wireless data connection.
To avoid travelling outside of communication range and getting lost, the rovers would deploy communication nodes along the way, just like Hansel and Gretel leave a trail of breadcrumbs in the classic German fairy tale.
In a nod to the fabled siblings, the team has named their patent-pending system the "Breadcrumb-Style Dynamically Deployed Communication Network" paradigm, or DDCN.
"In our scenario, the 'breadcrumbs' are miniaturized sensors that piggyback on the rovers, which deploy the sensors as they traverse a cave or other subsurface environment," Fink said.
Once a rover senses the signal is fading but still within range, it drops a communication node, regardless of how much distance it has covered since it placed the last node.
"One of the new aspects is what we call opportunistic deployment – the idea that you deploy the 'breadcrumbs' when you have to and not according to a previously planned schedule," Fink said.
Fink and his co-authors say their novel approach could help address one of NASA's Space Technology Grand Challenges by providing the technology needed to safely traverse environments on comets, asteroids, moons and planetary bodies. NASA's Grand Challenges are an open call issued for innovative solutions that solve critical space-related problems, like the need for mobility systems that allow humans and robots to explore on, over or under any destination surface.
The DDCN concept can work in one of two ways. In one mode, a mother rover passively receives data transmitted by rovers as they explore Martian caves and lava tubes. In the other, the mother rover acts as the orchestrator, telling the rovers' where to go.
Both modes should allow a team of rovers to navigate underground environments without ever losing contact with their "mother rover" on the surface. Equipped with a light detection and ranging system, also known as lidar, the rovers could even map out cave passages in three dimensions.
The paper has attracted some attention in the field of solar system exploration, drawing praise from Dirk Schulze-Makuch, president of the German Astrobiological Society.
"The communication network approach introduced in this new paper has the potential to herald a new age of planetary and astrobiological discoveries," Schulze-Makuch said in a media release.
"It finally allows us to explore Martian lava tube caves and the subsurface oceans of the icy moons – places where extraterrestrial life might be present."
Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place
Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature
'Nothing that anyone has reported' shows election results impacted by Chinese interference: U.S. Ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada says the question of whether or not foreign election interference is happening is less important than whether it's been successful, and he hasn't seen any proof that alleged interference attempts by China in Canada's elections have managed to affect the results.
Alleged foreign interference entangles Liberals and Conservatives in one riding
In his new role as special rapporteur investigating alleged foreign interference, David Johnston will likely take a deep dive into the suburban Toronto riding of Don Valley North, which is emerging as a nexus for alleged meddling by China.
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' -- airing Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
Canada to accept more Syrian, Turkish residents after earthquake
Canada will make it easier for temporary residents from Turkiye and Syria to extend their stay in the country and will prioritize the visa applications of people from these two countries, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said Saturday.
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that his arrest is imminent and issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.
Google says it will volunteer its top execs to testify at parliamentary committee
Google says it will volunteer some of its top executives to testify at a parliamentary committee.
Use of protein, creatine supplements could be linked to body issues, new study shows
A new study shows young Canadians are using performance-enhancing drugs and substances to increase muscle mass and athleticism, which can cause adverse mental and physical health effects.
Most Canadians support death penalty for murderers, poll shows
A new poll conducted by Research Co. has found that the majority of Canadians support reinstating the death penalty for murder.
'Worst thing to go through as a parent': Father of missing daughter staying at site of Old Montreal fire
Police say six people remain unaccounted for after the major fire that ripped through a historic building in Old Montreal. Members of the Montreal fire department (SSIM) held a news conference on Saturday morning and confirmed that Montreal police (SPVM) is still investigating the fire.
-
Canada to accept more Syrian, Turkish residents after earthquake
Canada will make it easier for temporary residents from Turkiye and Syria to extend their stay in the country and will prioritize the visa applications of people from these two countries, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said Saturday.
-
Most Canadians support death penalty for murderers, poll shows
A new poll conducted by Research Co. has found that the majority of Canadians support reinstating the death penalty for murder.
-
Ontario to see higher numbers of economic immigrants under federal agreement
Ontario is set to double the number of economic immigrants it welcomes to the province under an agreement with the federal government to boost the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program.
-
Friends of fallen Edmonton officer from N.S. remember him as 'faithful' husband, 'loyal friend'
As displays of grief grow in Edmonton, a day after two city police officers were shot and killed on the job, a town in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is also hurting.
-
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
Some Trump rivals rally to his side as possible charges loom
Top Republicans, including some of Donald Trump's potential rivals for the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination, rushed to his defence Saturday after Trump said he is bracing for possible arrest.
-
Israelis protest legal overhaul plans for 11th week
Israelis on Saturday took to the streets in protests, now in their 11th week, against plans by Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-line government to overhaul the country's legal system.
-
Supervisor in Tyre Nichols' death retired before firing
The Memphis police supervisor on scene when Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by officers retired the day before a hearing to fire him, according to documents filed to revoke his law enforcement certification.
-
-
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting during Miami Beach spring break
Gunfire erupted in an area of Miami Beach crowded with people on spring break, killing one person, wounding another and sending dozens scrambling for safety, police said.
-
Ecuador earthquake kills at least 12, causes wide damage
A strong earthquake shook southern Ecuador and northern Peru on Saturday, killing at least a dozen people, trapping others under rubble, and sending rescue teams out into streets littered with debris and fallen power lines.
'Nothing that anyone has reported' shows election results impacted by Chinese interference: U.S. Ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada says the question of whether or not foreign election interference is happening is less important than whether it's been successful, and he hasn't seen any proof that alleged interference attempts by China in Canada's elections have managed to affect the results.
-
Alleged foreign interference entangles Liberals and Conservatives in one riding
In his new role as special rapporteur investigating alleged foreign interference, David Johnston will likely take a deep dive into the suburban Toronto riding of Don Valley North, which is emerging as a nexus for alleged meddling by China.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon champions Indigenous diplomacy, seeks new ties abroad
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is using her role to help build ties between Indigenous people across the globe -- an effort experts say is leveraging a colonial institution to advance reconciliation abroad and bolster centuries of collaboration.
Use of protein, creatine supplements could be linked to body issues, new study shows
A new study shows young Canadians are using performance-enhancing drugs and substances to increase muscle mass and athleticism, which can cause adverse mental and physical health effects.
-
Nestle Good Start Soothe Infant Formula recalled for potential bacteria contamination
A voluntary recall has been issued for one sku of Nestle Good Start Soothe Infant Formula due to a potential bacteria contamination. Distributor Perrigo Company says the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution due to the potential presence of Cronobacter sakazakii.
-
B.C. man stunned to discover physiotherapist called him 'redneck,' 'lowlife' in medical file
A B.C. health authority is investigating after a complaint from a Merritt man who said he was stunned to find hurtful and derogatory comments made about him in a medical file.
-
Meta rolls out paid verification option for Facebook and Instagram users in U.S.
Facebook and Instagram users in the United States will soon be able to pay to get a coveted blue check on their account.
-
Data breaches cost Canadian businesses nearly $6M on average: Mastercard data
A new report from Mastercard shows that the average data breach costs Canadian businesses $5.64 million while only 39 per cent of businesses are implementing adequate cybersecurity tools.
Taylor Swift travels through time during opening night of the 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' kicked off on Friday night in Glendale, Arizona during a three-hour show that ran through hits from every era of the Grammy-winner's 17-year career.
-
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' star, dies at 60
Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including 'The Wire' and the 'John Wick' franchise, has died. He was 60.
-
Posthumous album set from 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio
The estate of rapper Coolio plans to release a studio album later this year that the Grammy-winning hitmaker had been working on in the days before he died.
Heathrow security guards to strike for 10 days over Easter
Security guards at London's Heathrow Airport will walk off their jobs for 10 days over the Easter break, the latest in a wave of strike action to affect the U.K. The union Unite said Friday more than 1,400 security guards are employed by Heathrow Airport.
-
French pension protests mostly calm, uncollected trash grows
A spattering of protests were planned in France over the weekend against President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform, as garbage continued to reek in the streets of Paris and beyond amid a strike by refuse collectors.
-
City of Yellowknife, civic workers' union ratify deal after strike/lockout
Unionized workers with the City of Yellowknife have ratified a new collective agreement after a labour dispute that began in early February that included a strike and a lockout.
Which Canadian cities are most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse?
Think you’re ready to take on a zombie horde? The city you live in might have an effect on your survivability.
-
The story behind this surreal portrait of Ethiopian identity
A former photojournalist Aïda Muluneh's images have taken over hundreds of bus shelters in New York, Chicago, Boston and her current home of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, through the exhibition "Aïda Muluneh: This is where I am," commissioned by Public Art Fund, a New York City-based nonprofit.
-
'Immediately stop using' these heated blankets due to fire hazard, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning anyone in possession of a specific Sunbeam brand heated blanket to 'Immediately stop using and unplug' it, according to a new recall notice.
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' -- airing Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
-
Gary Lineker back on air to lead BBC's FA Cup coverage after Twitter controversy
BBC presenter Gary Lineker made a low-key return to live TV on Saturday as he led the broadcaster's coverage of FA Cup soccer but opted not to directly address his recent suspension over a tweet that criticized the U.K. government's migration policy.
-
Hockey Canada hires human rights leader as first vice-president, diversity, inclusion
Hockey Canada has hired human rights leader Irfan Chaudhry as its first vice-president of diversity and inclusion.
Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
Ford is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in two actions to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.
-
Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier
Volkswagen plans to invest in mines to bring down the cost of battery cells, meet half of its own demand and sell to third-party customers, the carmaker's board member in charge of technology said.
-
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.