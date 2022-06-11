GM and Lockheed are expanding their moon buggy into a whole lunar lineup
General Motors and Lockheed announced last year they were teaming up to work on a new lunar rover that would carry astronauts and their gear on the moon. Now the companies say they could develop a whole lineup of vehicles for work on the moon and that these could be available to commercial space companies, not just NASA.
The companies hope to have a vehicle ready and on the moon awaiting astronauts by 2025, GM spokesman Stuart Fowle said, when NASA plans to begin landing humans on the moon.
"New car smell and everything," Fowle promised.
The desire to sell moon cars to multiple different customers comes with its own challenges, though. Different national space programs and for-profit companies might use different space suits, for instance. Because of that, "universal, intuitive controls and restraint systems are necessary," the company said in an announcement published this week on its media site. Even getting enough space between the seats is vital for human survival on the moon. If the lunar astronauts get too cozy, it can end up killing them.
If their two spacesuits rubbed too close together, they could tear, "which could result in life-threatening damage," the company said.
The companies are also discussing other possible moon vehicle variants they might work on,GM's Fowle confirmed, but for now they are concentrating on just the basic moon buggy idea. He provided no details on the types of additional vehicles being discussed.
This would not be GM's first trip to the moon. In the 1960s, GM worked with Boeing to create the original Lunar Roving Vehicle. Three of them -- LRV-1, LRV-2 and LRV-3 -- were driven on the moon's surface in 1971 and 1972. As humans haven't been back since, and the original NASA astronauts didn't take the rovers back with them, they sit on the surface of the moon to this day.
NASA now has plans to return to the moon. GM and Lockheed announced last year they would design a new rover in hopes that NASA could use it for these new moon missions. Thanks to more advanced battery technology the new lunar rovers will be able to drive farther than the old ones, which went less than five miles on a charge.
The rovers will be important because the places scientists will want to do research on the moon's surface will probably not be the places their spacecraft will land. Good landing spots will be big, flat and featureless. As on Earth, the most geologically interesting places on the moon will be jagged, rough and rocky. The astronauts will need to commute to their lunar workplaces with all their gear.
GM and Lockheed want the lunar rover to be able to drive autonomously. That will make it much more useful because the rover will be able to drop off cargo or astronauts at work sites and then drive back, or onward to the next location, on its own.
But even that comes with challenges. The moon isn't mapped to the same detail as the Earth, and none of it is paved. The moon's fine, powdery rocks can be abrasive on a car's structural components. And to make matters worse, GM noted that back on Earth, a self-driving car with a problem can be developed and serviced by an engineer fairly easily. But on the moon, "the closest engineers will be some 238,900 miles away."
On the other hand, traffic is anticipated to be lighter than back on our home planet, at least at first. But the companies are hoping that some technology will be able to be transferred back to Earth.
"We expect manned missions to only be a week or two of the year so [autonomous driving] tech will allow us to offer services to customers the other 50-51 weeks," Fowle said in an email.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Parliament Hill closed for investigation into 'possible threat'
Parliament Hill in Ottawa has been evacuated as police investigate a 'possible threat' in the Parliamentary Precinct. Ottawa police have closed streets in the area.
Pain at the gynecologist's office doesn't have to be routine. Why experts say that matters
While some discomfort is expected when visiting the gynecologist, experts say more education is needed for doctors and patients to better understand physical exams should not cause severe pelvic pain that can traumatize women and alienate them from care.
Motorists left stranded on the road as soaring gas prices run tanks on empty
Soaring gas prices are leaving some motorists stranded mid-drive, as many are unable to afford a full tank of gas.
Northern Sask. community evacuates all residents in response to approaching fire
The only road in and out of Stanley Mission was closed on Thursday evening as the wildfire threatening the community shifted unexpectedly.
1 dead, 2 injured after explosion, fire at Vancouver SRO hotel
Police and firefighters are investigating after an explosion and fire at a single-room occupancy hotel near the intersection of Hastings and Main streets in Vancouver Saturday morning.
'Enough is enough' say thousands demanding new U.S. gun measures
Thousands of people rallied on the National Mall and across the United States on Saturday in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that activists say should compel Congress to act.
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Ukrainian and British officials warned Saturday that Russian forces are relying on weapons able to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine and fierce, prolonged fighting depletes resources on both sides.
Plastic pollution now combining with tar to form ocean-threatening 'plastitar'
Scientists have identified a new type of coastal pollution composed mainly of tar and plastic, material so unique in its combination that researchers are suggesting it receive its own name: 'plastitar.'
War, guilt and last kisses: A deceptive, uneasy calm in Kyiv
In Kyiv's bitter summer of 2022, where the sun shines but sadness and grim determination reign and where the peace is deceptive because it's shorn of peace of mind, the capital has found itself in the somewhat uncomfortable position of becoming largely a bystander in a war that continues to rage.
Canada
-
Two Manitoba First Nations search former residential school sites, find anomalies
Chiefs from two First Nations in Manitoba say their communities are still looking for answers after finding possible graves using ground-penetrating radar at the sites of former residential schools that were run by the Roman Catholic Church.
-
1 dead, 2 injured after explosion, fire at Vancouver SRO hotel
Police and firefighters are investigating after an explosion and fire at a single-room occupancy hotel near the intersection of Hastings and Main streets in Vancouver Saturday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Parliament Hill closed for investigation into 'possible threat'
Parliament Hill in Ottawa has been evacuated as police investigate a 'possible threat' in the Parliamentary Precinct. Ottawa police have closed streets in the area.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Calls mount for Ford government to recover public money from disgraced Ontario doctor
The door is locked at a doctor’s office in North Etobicoke after a crackdown by a provincial regulator found the physician faked some 42,000 procedures that Ontario’s public health-care system paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for.
-
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
-
Half a million passengers faced delays on international flights at Pearson in May
Nearly half a million passengers were held up after arriving aboard international flights at Toronto's Pearson airport last month. Scenes of endless security and customs queues at large Canadian airports have played out all spring, with peak travel season still weeks away.
World
-
'Enough is enough' say thousands demanding new U.S. gun measures
Thousands of people rallied on the National Mall and across the United States on Saturday in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that activists say should compel Congress to act.
-
North Korean leader reaffirms arms buildup in party meeting
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un doubled down on his arms buildup in the face of what he described as an aggravating security environment while outside governments monitor signs of a possibly imminent North Korean nuclear test explosion.
-
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Ukrainian and British officials warned Saturday that Russian forces are relying on weapons able to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine and fierce, prolonged fighting depletes resources on both sides.
-
UN says concerned over Libya clashes, urges efforts for calm
The United Nations mission to Libya expressed concern Saturday over clashes in Tripoli, after a night of heavy fire between militias in the capital.
-
New York fund apologizes for role in Tuskegee syphilis study
Fifty years after the infamous Tuskegee syphilis study was revealed to the public and halted, the organization that made those funeral payments, the Milbank Memorial Fund, publicly apologized Saturday to descendants of the study's victims. The move is rooted in America's racial reckoning after George Floyd's murder by police in 2020.
-
Italy locates 7 bodies at scorched crash site of helicopter
Italian rescuers on Saturday located the bodies of seven people, including four Turkish and two Lebanese businessmen, who died when their helicopter crashed in a heavily forested, mountainous area in north-central Italy during a storm, authorities said.
Politics
-
Tourism minister says travel delays could be resolved in a 'matter of weeks'
Canada's Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault says the federal government is focused on resolving the long delays travellers are experiencing at major airports in a 'matter of weeks.'
-
'Great step forward': Travel industry applauds suspension of random COVID-19 testing at airports
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
-
Canada's SOA commitment: $27M on irregular migration, 4,000 more migrants by 2028
Leaders from across the Americas, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, signed on Friday to what U.S. President Joe Biden called a 'historic commitment' to ease the pressure of northward migration.
Health
-
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? Justin Bieber's diagnosis explained
Justin Bieber announced Friday he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a type of facial paralysis caused by the varicella zoster virus.
-
Canadian heading World Health Organization's fight against monkeypox
The Canadian heading the World Health Organization's fight against monkeypox says it's crucial to act before the virus begin spreading in the general population.
-
Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing
China's capital Beijing is facing an 'explosive' COVID-19 outbreak connected to a bar, a government spokesman warned on Saturday, as the commercial hub of Shanghai began mass testing to contain a jump in cases tied to a popular beauty salon.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists designed a humanoid robotic finger with living humanlike skin
For the first time, scientists learned to grow humanlike skin on a robotic finger using cells, a new study revealed.
-
Fossilized bones from Europe's largest meat-eating dinosaur found
Fossilized bones discovered on a rocky seashore on England's Isle of Wight are the remains of a meat-eating dinosaur that may be larger than any other known from Europe, a beast that was a cousin of the biggest carnivorous dinosaur species on record.
-
Plastic pollution now combining with tar to form ocean-threatening 'plastitar'
Scientists have identified a new type of coastal pollution composed mainly of tar and plastic, material so unique in its combination that researchers are suggesting it receive its own name: 'plastitar.'
Entertainment
-
Justin Bieber reveals 'serious' health condition causing face paralysis
Justin Bieber has opened up about his health after cancelling two concerts in Toronto earlier this week saying he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left him with a form of facial paralysis.
-
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? Justin Bieber's diagnosis explained
Justin Bieber announced Friday he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a type of facial paralysis caused by the varicella zoster virus.
-
Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in California
Britney Spears has married her longtime partner Sam Asghari at a Southern California ceremony that came months after the pop superstar won her freedom from a court conservatorship.
Business
-
WTO looks to reach trade deals with its fate on the line
The World Trade Organization is facing one of its most dire moments, the culmination of years of slide toward oblivion and ineffectiveness. Now may be a chance to turn the tide and reemerge as a champion of free and fair trade -- or face a future further in doubt.
-
Motorists left stranded on the road as soaring gas prices run tanks on empty
Soaring gas prices are leaving some motorists stranded mid-drive, as many are unable to afford a full tank of gas.
-
Why Wendy's founder named his burger empire after his daughter — and came to regret it
The first Wendy's restaurant opened in downtown Columbus, Ohio, in 1969.
Lifestyle
-
War veteran reunites with lost love after 70 years thanks, in part, to Vancouver woman
After a lifetime of searching and heartache, American war veteran Duane Mann has finally reunited with his lost love Peggy Yamaguchi, partly thanks to Vancouver researcher Theresa Wong.
-
Series of plans gone wrong inspires 'Sgt. Pepper's Catio' in Sidney, B.C.
Before you can appreciate how meaningful it is for Brynne to have "Sgt. Pepper's Catio" attached to her home, you should know she's a prolific planner.
-
Montreal-area library holds firm on drag queen storytime event after 'disparaging' remarks
A Montreal-area library is holding firm to its decision to host a storytime event with local drag queen Barbada de Barbades, even after receiving criticism on social media.
Sports
-
Topless climate protesters disrupt Canadian men's soccer game in Vancouver
Two climate protesters walked onto the pitch and partially disrobed during Thursday night's Canada-Curacao soccer game in Vancouver.
-
Kyle Lowry Road: Toronto street to be named after beloved former Raptor
A street in a Toronto neighbourhood will soon be named after beloved former Raptors star Kyle Lowry.
-
DeChambeau confirmed as latest signing for Saudi golf series
Former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau became the latest big name to sign on with the Saudi-funded breakaway series LIV Golf, and Charl Schwartzel remained on course Friday to win the maximum prize of US$4.75 million at its inaugural event outside London.
Autos
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.
-
GM and Lockheed are expanding their moon buggy into a whole lunar lineup
General Motors and Lockheed announced last year they were teaming up to work on a new lunar rover that would carry astronauts and their gear on the moon. Now the companies say they could develop a whole lineup of vehicles for work on the moon and that these could be available to commercial space companies, not just NASA.
-
U.S. officials: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
Federal investigators say Goodyear knew that some of its recreational vehicle tires could fail and cause severe crashes, yet it didn't recall them for as many as 20 years.