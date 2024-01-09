Sci-Tech

    • Fuel leak forces U.S. company to abandon moon landing attempt

    This illustration provided by Astrobotic Technology in 2024 depicts the Peregrine lunar lander on the surface of the moon. Its expected launch date is Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (Astrobotic Technology via AP) This illustration provided by Astrobotic Technology in 2024 depicts the Peregrine lunar lander on the surface of the moon. Its expected launch date is Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (Astrobotic Technology via AP)
    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -

    A crippling fuel leak forced a U.S. company on Tuesday to give up on landing a spacecraft on the moon.

    Astrobotic Technology's lander began losing fuel soon after Monday's launch, possibly because of a ruptured tank. The spacecraft had trouble keeping its solar panel pointed towards the sun and generating solar power, as flight controllers scrambled to salvage what they could of the mission.

    "Given the propellant leak, there is, unfortunately, no chance of a soft landing on the moon," Astrobotic said in a statement.

    Astrobotic had been targeting a lunar landing on Feb. 23, following a roundabout, fuel-efficient flight to the moon. It could have been the first U.S. moon landing in more than 50 years, and the first by a private company. A second lander from a Houston company is due to launch next month.

    Only four countries have pulled off a successful moon landing.

    Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic said the new goal was to keep the lander operating as long as possible in space, in order to avoid a similar problem on its next mission a year or so from now. Flight controllers managed to keep the spacecraft pointed toward the sun and its battery fully charged, with another 40 hours of operations anticipated.

    The company said a stuck valve may have caused high-pressure helium to flood an oxidizer tank, causing it to burst just hours into the flight. A formal review board comprised of industry experts will determine the cause.

    There is no indication that United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan rocket, which launched the lander, contributed to the problem, the company added.

    NASA paid Astrobotic US$108 million to fly its experiments to the moon on this mission, part of the agency's commercial lunar program.

    ------

    The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Cap on Canada's new temporary visa program for Palestinians is 'flexible': Miller

    Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the federal government's stated 1,000-person limit on temporary resident visas for Palestinians looking to flee Gaza is not a hard cap, despite previous suggestions. This comes, after Palestinian-Canadians and advocates told CTV News that they thought the federal government's new program was unfair and 'inhumane.'

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News