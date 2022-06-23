Florida team hauls in nearly 5-metre, 100-kilogram Burmese python

Florida team hauls in nearly 5-metre, 100-kilogram Burmese python

Biologist Ian Bartoszek with a 15-foot female Burmese python captured by tracking a male scout snake in Picayune Strand State Forest. (Conservancy of Southwest Florida via AP) Biologist Ian Bartoszek with a 15-foot female Burmese python captured by tracking a male scout snake in Picayune Strand State Forest. (Conservancy of Southwest Florida via AP)

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin reports on how warmer temperatures caused by climate change are pushing a nasty pest deeper into the forests of Finland.

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that examines the impact that invasive earthworms have on species that are native to North America.

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin reports on two papers looking at whether or not the world's tropical rainforests are heading towards a total collapse.

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

Dan Riskin on why climate change could cause rogue waves

Dan Riskin on how well Canada is protecting coastal wildlife

Dan Riskin on why the flowering dates of plants are changing

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.

'You've had allies all along': Conservative MPs meet with convoy figures in Ottawa

A Canadian soldier charged for speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine requirements was warmly welcomed on Wednesday to Parliament Hill, where Conservative MPs posed with him for pictures before sitting through a lecture on the purported dangers of inoculations. Appearing alongside him was Tom Marazzo, one of the spokesmen of the 'Freedom Convoy,' and Paul Alexander, a former adviser to U.S. president Donald Trump.

WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency

The World Health Organization convenes its emergency committee Thursday to consider if the spiraling outbreak of monkeypox warrants being declared a global emergency. But some experts say the WHO's decision to act only after the disease spilled into the West could entrench the grotesque inequities that arose between rich and poor countries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social