Florida team hauls in nearly 5-metre, 100-kilogram Burmese python
Florida team hauls in nearly 5-metre, 100-kilogram Burmese python
A team of biologists recently hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida, officials said.
The female python weighed in at 215 pounds (98 kilograms), was nearly 18 feet long (5 metres) and had 122 developing eggs, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida said in a news release.
The team used radio transmitters transplanted in male "scout" snakes to study python movements, breeding behaviours and habitat use, said Ian Bartoszek, wildlife biologist and environmental science project manager for the conservancy's program.
"How do you find the needle in the haystack? You could use a magnet, and in a similar way our male scout snakes are attracted to the biggest females around," Bartoszek said.
The team used a scout snake named Dionysus -- or Dion for short -- in an area of the western Everglades.
"We knew he was there for a reason, and the team found him with the largest female we have seen to date."
Biologist Ian Easterling and intern Kyle Findley helped capture the female snake and haul it through the woods to the field truck.
A necropsy also found hoof cores in the snake's digest system, meaning that an adult white-tailed deer was its last meal.
National Geographic documented the discovery, highlighting the continued impact of the invasive pythons, which are known for rapid reproduction and depletion of surrounding native wildlife.
Bartoszek said removal of female pythons plays a critical role in disrupting the breeding cycle.
"This is the wildlife issue of our time for southern Florida," he said.
Since the conservancy's python program began in 2013, they've removed more than 1,000 pythons from approximately 100 square miles (25,900 hectares) in southwest Florida.
Over that stretch, necropsies have found dozens of white-tailed deer inside Burmese pythons. Data researchers at the University of Florida have documented 24 species of mammals, 47 species of birds and 2 reptile species from pythons' stomachs.
Prior to the recent discovery, the largest female removed through the conservancy's program weighed 185 pounds (84 kilograms) and was the heaviest python captured at the time in Florida, officials said.
The state's python removal program runs for two weeks in August. Participants compete for prizes, including US$2,500 for capturing the most pythons.
Last year's challenge involved more than 600 people from 25 states.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
'Retirement crisis' is in the works amid inflation: survey
More Canadians are facing challenges to save for retirement security as inflation continues to soar and markets decline, a new survey has found.
'You've had allies all along': Conservative MPs meet with convoy figures in Ottawa
A Canadian soldier charged for speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine requirements was warmly welcomed on Wednesday to Parliament Hill, where Conservative MPs posed with him for pictures before sitting through a lecture on the purported dangers of inoculations. Appearing alongside him was Tom Marazzo, one of the spokesmen of the 'Freedom Convoy,' and Paul Alexander, a former adviser to U.S. president Donald Trump.
Which Conservative MPs attended anti-vaccine presentation from convoy figures?
A group of Conservative MPs met with some of the top convoy figures on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, taking photos with protest organizers and listening to their criticisms on COVID-19 vaccines and mandates. CTV News reviewed video of the event, and here’s who took part.
WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency
The World Health Organization convenes its emergency committee Thursday to consider if the spiraling outbreak of monkeypox warrants being declared a global emergency. But some experts say the WHO's decision to act only after the disease spilled into the West could entrench the grotesque inequities that arose between rich and poor countries during the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer at worlds
U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships, rescuing artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she sank motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.
Nearly half of Canadian renters expect to stay tenants indefinitely: survey
Almost half of Canadians who rent say they will continue to do so indefinitely and aren't sure when they'll be able to get into the housing market, says a new survey.
China may have tried to discourage Canadians from voting Conservative: federal unit
A federal research unit detected what might be a Chinese Communist Party information operation that aimed to discourage Canadians of Chinese heritage from voting for the Conservatives in the last federal election.
Canada
-
'It shouldn't be a political platform': Families of N.S. shooting victims 'troubled' by inquiry revelation
Relatives of those murdered in the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia have added their voices to those already raised to a fever-pitch in Ottawa.
-
Toronto driver questions parking ticket appeal system after 'nonsense' fine
A Toronto driver is questioning the fairness of the city's administrative penalty system for appealing traffic disputes after he raised concerns about his bogus ticket for months — but was left spinning his wheels.
-
'I'm disgusted by our system': abuse allegations at Winnipeg care home prompts calls for oversight
As allegations of abuse at a St. James facility come to light, families and advocates are calling for independent oversight in Manitoba's private care homes.
-
Damaged Queen Victoria statue is beyond repair, Manitoba government says
A statue of Queen Victoria that was toppled and beheaded by protesters last year outside the Manitoba legislature is beyond repair and will not be restored.
-
Gender-affirming care in Canada comes with barriers and delays, especially in N.S.
Despite progress in Canada in the field of transgender health care, for the more than 100,800 trans or non-binary Canadians, access to gender-affirming care comes with barriers and delays that vary by province.
-
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
World
-
U.S. Capitol riot: Panel to hear of Trump's pressure on Justice Dept.
The Jan. 6 committee will hear from former Justice Department officials who faced down a relentless pressure campaign from Donald Trump over the 2020 presidential election results while suppressing a bizarre challenge from within their own ranks.
-
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors after quake kills 1,000
Villagers rushed to bury the dead Thursday and dug by hand through the rubble of their homes in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan that state media reported killed 1,000 people.
-
Uvalde school police chief on leave after mass shooting
The Uvalde school district's police chief was put on leave Wednesday following allegations that he erred in his response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
-
Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai as pressure grows
A sleek $156 million superyacht belonging to a sanctioned Russian oligarch and parliamentarian is now docked in Dubai, the latest reminder of how the skyscraper-studded sheikhdom has become a haven for Russian money amid Moscow's war on Ukraine.
-
U.K.'s Johnson faces test in 2 special parliamentary elections
Polls opened Thursday in Britain for two special elections that could deliver a new blow to scandal-tainted Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
-
Airport chaos: European travel runs into pandemic cutbacks
The airport lines are long, and lost luggage is piling up. It's going to be a chaotic summer for travellers in Europe.
Politics
-
Liberal-NDP agreement changed political dynamics on Parliament Hill
A confidence-and-supply agreement reached between the Liberals and NDP three months ago changed the dynamic of the House of Commons, even in a parliamentary sitting that will mainly be remembered for the axing of another Conservative leader, and the further polarizing of Canadian politics by a convoy against pandemic restrictions.
-
Which Conservative MPs attended anti-vaccine presentation from convoy figures?
A group of Conservative MPs met with some of the top convoy figures on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, taking photos with protest organizers and listening to their criticisms on COVID-19 vaccines and mandates. CTV News reviewed video of the event, and here’s who took part.
-
MPs pass 'extreme intoxication' bill in expedited process, Senate weighs doing same
The House of Commons passed the Liberal government's 'extreme intoxication' bill today after agreeing yesterday to rush its passage.
Health
-
Gender-affirming care in Canada comes with barriers and delays, especially in N.S.
Despite progress in Canada in the field of transgender health care, for the more than 100,800 trans or non-binary Canadians, access to gender-affirming care comes with barriers and delays that vary by province.
-
Harris meets Democratic attorneys general ahead of abortion ruling
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet a group of seven Democratic attorneys general on Thursday, a White House official said, to discuss the defence to a major ruling that could dramatically curtail abortion rights in the country.
-
Long COVID can affect children of all ages, including infants, study shows
Even the littlest children can experience long COVID, according to a large study, one of the first of its kind to include infants and toddlers.
Sci-Tech
-
Florida team hauls in nearly 5-metre, 100-kilogram Burmese python
A team of biologists recently hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida, officials said.
-
Microsoft: Russian cyber spying targets 42 Ukraine allies
Coinciding with unrelenting cyberattacks against Ukraine, state-backed Russian hackers have engaged in "strategic espionage" against governments, think tanks, businesses and aid groups in 42 countries supporting Kyiv, Microsoft said in a report Wednesday.
-
New artificial intelligence software can now create art from written prompts
A new piece of artificial intelligence software, called DALL-E 2, can instantly generate art from words, a function that one Toronto-based industrial designer said he considered to be “one of the jobs that was automation-proof.”
Entertainment
-
Naomi Osaka, LeBron James team up for entertainment venture
Tennis star Osaka and her agent and business partner, Stuart Duguid, are forming a media company called Hana Kuma in partnership with The SpringHill Company, which was created by NBA star James and Maverick Carter.
-
'The Umbrella Academy' ties Elliot Page's journey into third season
In the most newsworthy aspect of 'The Umbrella Academy's' third season, the Netflix series incorporates Elliot Page's transitioning into the story, a moment that's addressed sensitively and relatively early.
-
U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival welcomes back fans after pandemic
Thousands of people are returning to England's Glastonbury Festival as the five-day music and performing arts event reopened Wednesday for the first time in three years after being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business
-
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
-
Trains cancelled in U.K. as unions stage 2nd 24-hour walkout
Millions of people in Britain faced disruption Thursday as railway staff staged their second national walkout this week.
-
Bombardier strike averted in Montreal after third employer offer accepted
Fears of an indefinite general strike by 1,800 unionized Bombardier workers in the greater Montreal area are now a thing of the past.
Lifestyle
-
Trumpet is 1st bloodhound to win Westminster show
A bloodhound named Trumpet won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night, marking the first time the breed has ever snared U.S. dogdom's most coveted best in show prize.
-
Here's how to save on your next grocery order, according to Canadian couponers
As Canada’s inflation soars, two ‘extreme couponers’ offer their advice on how to save at the grocery store.
-
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is changing its name in the U.S.
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is changing its name in the U.S. after 85 years.
Sports
-
Brittney Griner chosen as honorary WNBA All-Star starter
Brittney Griner will have a place at the WNBA All-Star Game, being named an honorary starter Wednesday by Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.
-
Ohio State gets approval to trademark 'The' for merchandise
Ohio State University has won its fight to trademark the word 'The.'
-
Kadri scores in overtime to beat Lightning, Avalanche on brink of NHL championship
Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning.
Autos
-
Ex-Tesla worker rejects US$15 million award in racism case
A Black former Tesla worker who said he was harassed and faced with 'daily racist epithets,' including the 'N-word,' while working at the company's Fremont, Calif., plant has rejected a substantially reduced award of US$15 million in his lawsuit.
-
Electric vehicles could take 33 per cent of global sales by 2028: report
Electric vehicle sales could reach 33 per cent globally by 2028 and 54 per cent by 2035, as demand accelerates in most major markets, consultant AlixPartners said on Wednesday.
-
Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.