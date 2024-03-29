Does your dog understand when you say 'fetch the ball'? A new study in Hungary says yes

Snow-covered bodies of 2 men from Senegal found in New York woods near Canadian border
Many dog owners believe their pets understand and respond not only to commands such as "sit" and "stay," but also to words referring to their favorite objects. "Bring me your ball" will often result in exactly that.
But science has had trouble determining whether dogs and other animals genuinely activate a mental image in their minds when they hear the name of an object, something that would suggest a deeper grasp of language, similar to the kind that humans have.
A new study in Hungary has found that beyond being able to respond to commands like "roll over," dogs can learn to associate words with specific objects -- a relationship with language called referential understanding that had been unproven in dogs until now.
"When we are talking about objects, objects are external to the dogs, and dogs have to learn that words refer, they stand for something that is external to them," said Marianna Boros, a cognitive neuroscientist and co-lead author of the study conducted by the Department of Ethology of the Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest.
The study, which has been peer reviewed, was published last Friday in the science journal "Current Biology." It involved 18 dogs and a non-invasive EEG procedure using electrodes attached to dogs' heads to measure brain activity and register brain waves.
Dog owners participating in the study would play an audio clip in which they said the name of their dog's toy -- like "ball" or "frisbee" -- and then they would show the dog an object. The researchers measured the dogs' brain activity when the object in the recording matched the object that was displayed, and also when it differed.
"We expected that if a dog really understands the meaning of the object's word, it will expect to see that object. And if the owner shows a different one, there will be a so-called surprise reaction in the brain," Boros said. "And this is exactly what we found."
The study found a different brain pattern when the dogs were shown an object that matched the word, compared to when it didn't -- suggesting the animals conjured a mental image of an object based on hearing the word for it.
Lilla Magyari, also a cognitive neuroscientist and co-lead author of the study, said that while other animals have been shown to have some degree of referential understanding of language, those animals have typically been highly trained to do so.
In dogs, she said, the findings show that such capacities appear to be inborn and require no special training or talent.
The study supports "theories of language evolution which actually say that referential understanding is not necessarily unique to humans," added Magyari, who is also an associate professor at the University of Stavanger in Norway.
While the study has received praise, some experts have expressed doubts about its findings. Behavioral scientist and professor of psychology at Arizona State University, Clive Wynne, said in a post on Facebook that he believes that all the study shows is that dogs respond to stimuli -- but that they don't actually understand the meaning of specific words.
Scientists believe the first dogs began to be domesticated by humans up to 30,000 years ago, and have lived closely alongside us ever since.
But whether dogs acquired their apparent capacity to understand referential language during that evolution remains unclear.
Budapest resident Emese Doroszlai said during a walk with her dog in a city park on Wednesday that she usually teaches him commands for specific actions.
When told about the study, she said she hasn't given much thought to building her dog's vocabulary or teaching him names for objects.
But, she said, maybe the results of the study would change that.
Austin Hunter Turner died in 2017, on a night that his mother has rewound and replayed again and again, trying to make sense of what happened.
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
The Vancouver Canucks weren’t the only ones who stumbled during Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Stars.
Niagara Region says it has declared a state of emergency 'out of an abundance of caution' as it prepares for an influx of visitors for next month’s total solar eclipse.
An Ontario man who built a garage on his property has been locked in a battle with his electricity provider for a year and half over a severed power line.
A breakthrough discovery made by doctors at the Montreal Children's Hospital about the causes of cerebral palsy is giving new hope to one West Island family.
Not getting enough sleep may cause you to feel five to 10 years older than you really are, according to two new studies.
Neuroscientist Emma Duerden says social media can alter children's brains and have negative impacts on their mental health.
An "indecent offender" who allegedly exposed himself in view of children last weekend on Vancouver Island was arrested again days later for a similar offence, according to the RCMP.
A 17-year-old boy is dead and three youth suspects have been arrested after a stabbing in Prince George, B.C.
Ontario's top doctor is calling on the province to immediately enact policy that will restrict access to alcohol, vapes and cannabis as the number of people who have died or visited a hospital due to using multiple substances has spiked in recent years.
An Edmonton broadcasting pioneer has passed away.
Manhattan prosecutors suggested Friday that Donald Trump violated a gag order in his hush-money criminal case this week by assailing the judge's daughter and making a false claim about her on social media.
Jameek Lowery was among more than 330 Black people who died after police stopped them with tactics that aren’t supposed to be deadly, like physical restraint and use of stun guns, The Associated Press found.
A Filipino villager has been nailed to a wooden cross for the 35th time to reenact Jesus Christ’s suffering in a brutal Good Friday tradition he said he would devote to pray for peace in Ukraine, Gaza and the disputed South China Sea.
A Texas appeals court on Friday upheld a lower court's injunction blocking the state from investigating parents who provide their transgender children with gender-affirming medical treatments, which Gov. Greg Abbott has called abusive.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump and eight other defendants accused of illegally trying to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia on Friday submitted a formal application to appeal a judge's ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to remain on the case.
Premier Wab Kinew and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre met at the Manitoba legislature Thursday afternoon.
The federal government is launching a new loan program to help child-care providers in Canada expand their spaces, and will be extending further student loan forgiveness and training options for early childhood educators, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
Quebec MP Anthony Housefather remains undecided on his future more than a week after a House of Commons motion on Israel and Gaza left him questioning whether he will remain in the Liberal party.
A new poll indicates 51 per cent of Canadians support banning the social media app TikTok, after a U.S. bill aiming to do just that passed in the House of Representatives.
A new study in Hungary shows that dogs, beyond being able to respond to commands like 'sit' and 'stay,' can learn to associate words with specific objects.
A year after her reality TV mega-breakup “Scandoval,” life for “Vanderpump Rules” cast member Ariana Madix is better than ever.
A New Mexico judge on Friday rejected an effort by a movie set armourer to challenge her conviction of involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust.”
The estate of minimalist contemporary artist Donald Judd filed a lawsuit against Kardashian this week, claiming the fashion and beauty mogul promoted 'cheap knockoffs' of his furniture designs.
If you've been the victim of workplace harassment, it can be difficult to feel you're not alone - and even more difficult to know where to go with a complaint.
Canadian exports of thermal coal increased another seven per cent last year, reaching the highest level in almost a decade.
A federal judge on Thursday ordered Sam Bankman-Fried to repay more than US$11 billion as part of his sentence for defrauding customers and investors in his failed crypto exchange FTX.
Luxury operator Regent Seven Seas Cruises is raising their price tag to eye-watering levels, with a suite on an upcoming 140-day world voyage costing US$1.7 million.
The Pennsylvania group that handles Phil, and his groundhog wife, Phyliss, says the couple have become parents.
The St. Paul Saints quickly found out that not everyone was amused by the pig's name, Ozempig, or the team's posting of a backstory about the pig's embarrassment at gaining weight and promise to try to remain trim.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Simon Benoit to a three-year contract extension.
Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Strome has been fined $5,000 for cross-checking Seattle Kraken forward Tye Kartye on Thursday.
Infiniti, Nissan’s luxury vehicle division, just revealed a feature in its new full-sized SUV that can allow everyone else in the vehicle to keep listening to whatever they want while the driver takes a phone call and no headphones are needed.
Xiaomi, a well-known maker of smart consumer electronics in China, is joining the country's booming but crowded market for electric cars.
Ontario has among the highest rates for auto insurance premiums in Canada -- just below Alberta and Nova Scotia -- however, the introduction of an insurance reform in the provincial budget could soon lower prices.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
The Ontario government is introducing changes to auto-insurance, but some experts say the move is ill-advised.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.
The Vancouver Canucks weren’t the only ones who stumbled during Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Stars.
Highway travellers between Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., are warned to expect delays Friday afternoon due to a collision on the Sea to Sky Highway.
A Victoria-area business association says the region is at risk of losing more than a quarter of its workforce in the next 12 years unless local municipalities allow greater housing density to provide more affordable homes for workers.
Police identified the 39-year-old victim in Thursday night’s fatal shooting in North York.
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help finding a man who was last seen well over a week ago in Penbrooke Meadows.
Calgary is a top trending Canadian travel destination for those planning adventures for the summer, according to new flight data.
An Easter egg hunt held just outside of Calgary on Good Friday was not just for kids, but also for our furry friends.
One man is confirmed dead after a fatal single-vehicle collision in the early hours of Friday morning in Cumberland, Ottawa Paramedics said.
The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says one person is facing multiple charges after a traffic complaint on Highway 17 in Head Clara Maria Township.
If you’re thinking about selling your home, we have some tips for you to increase its value.
Future Hall-of-Fame Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price's home on Montreal' South Shore has sold for $1.5 million, about $300,000 less that the original asking price.
Multiple Montreal Chinese organizations wrote an open letter to Canada's foreign election interference inquiry asking to respect the democratic rights of Chinese Canadians and oppose modern-day exclusion.
An Edmonton broadcasting pioneer has passed away.
A new store in Manchester Square is building up the small business community one shelf at a time.
Feed Nova Scotia says ahead of the Easter holiday, many individuals and families are facing food insecurity and festivities can amplify their struggles.
The Saint John Police Force are investigating a suspicious vehicle that was seen with a set of red and blue lights displayed in the windshield.
The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
Hundreds of community members marked Good Friday with the 35th annual Public Way of the Cross, presented by the Archdiocese of Winnipeg.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to calls on Selkirk Avenue and Keewatin Street just over six hours apart.
A housing development south of Winnipeg’s Grant Park neighbourhood is one step closer to reality after years of back-and-forth in city hall and court.
The University of Regina’s Hill Business Students’ Society wrapped up their ‘5 Days for the Homeless’ campaign Friday.
A Saskatoon mother says the Ministry of Social Services ignored several requests to have black mold removed from her provincial housing corporation home.
As more snow dumps on some parts of the province, Saskatchewan RCMP is reporting poor road conditions.
It was a busy day at Morty's Pub on Good Friday, as people flocked to the Waterloo hot spot to get their fill of fish and chips.
In a story of discovery and connection, two musicians from southern Ontario have found themselves not just united by music, but by blood, thanks to DNA testing.
Another person has come forward claiming they were not paid what they were owed by Dutchie’s Fresh Market.
Good Friday in Saskatoon brought the Christian community out into the snow for the annual hallmark way of the cross prayer walk for the second time since the pandemic.
Heading to the Easter long weekend, the City of Saskatoon along with numerous partners hosted the very first community round dance and feast Thursday evening.
Austin Hunter Turner died in 2017, on a night that his mother has rewound and replayed again and again, trying to make sense of what happened.
A lot of concern and speculation is circulating in the small northern Ontario community of Field on Friday after a massive police search for "dangerous" suspects.
Officers in the Parry Sound area started the long weekend with an early morning call about a single-vehicle crash Friday, Ontario Provincial Police say.
An investigation by the Ontario Special Investigations Unit has determined is was reasonable for a police officer to shoot her gun at a man in Aylmer, Ont.
London police canine Hank is being credited with helping catch a robbery suspect.
Provincial police officers are asking for the public’s help in a sexual assault investigation in Tillsonburg, Ont.
More than a hundred kids participated in Drysdale's annual Easter Egg hunt on Good Friday.
Huronia West OPP is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a Wasaga Beach robbery.
A driver has been charged after being clocked at almost twice the speed limit in the Township of Oro-Medonte on Friday.
A city committee has backed a new gated entry for a downtown parking lot that has prompted partying complaints.
The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market is opening this weekend.
Windsor police responded to a crash on Riverside Drive West on Thursday night.
British Columbians travelling on the Easter long weekend faced long border waits and busy ferry sailings on Good Friday.
A 17-year-old boy is dead and three youth suspects have been arrested after a stabbing in Prince George, B.C.
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.
A Lethbridge policy committee heard a presentation Thursday on the future of the Enmax Centre and the possibility of replacing the facility in years to come.
A Magrath, Alta., grandmother has broken a Guinness World Record for the longest time in an abdominal plank position (female).
The Lethbridge Hurricanes began preparing for their playoff run as soon as their regular season wrapped up last weekend.
Officers in the Parry Sound area started the long weekend with an early morning call about a single-vehicle crash Friday, Ontario Provincial Police say.
A complaint about a 'suspicious' snowmobiler stuck on a trail in northern Ontario has resulted in impaired driving charges against a 43-year-old woman.
You could say 22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base Commander Col. Richard Jolette was born to be in the Royal Canadian Air Force.
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
