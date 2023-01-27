Bear on Mars? NASA satellite snaps a strange formation
It looks like a giant teddy bear’s face peering into space from the surface of Mars, but experts say it’s actually a satellite image that features some craters and a circular fracture.
The photo was taken Dec. 12, by the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRise) camera which is attached to NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
NASA released the image to the public on Jan. 25.
While scientists are not certain what the Martian formation is made of, the University of Arizona team that operates the camera said in a blog post the apparent formation has a v-shaped collapse structure, two craters, and a circular fracture pattern.
While the University of Arizona team likened the image to a bear’s face, others point out online that it resembles an Angry Bird or the meme, Doge, among other things.
"The circular fracture pattern might be due to the settling of a deposit over a buried impact crater," a blog post on the University of Arizona Lunar & Planetary Laboratory website reads. "Maybe the nose is a volcanic or mud vent and the deposit could be lava or mud flows?"
The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter was launched in 2005, on a mission to advance NASA's understanding of Mars through photo images. The HiRise camera takes stereo images that are helpful in measuring the topography of planets, to help determine areas where spacecraft could land one day.
The photo has made for some bear-y good jokes online:
A bear-y nice image, indeed! 🐻— Lockheed Martin Space (@LMSpace) January 25, 2023
Captured by HiRISE on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, built and currently being flown by our @LockheedMartin space engineers.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature
Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What is going on with Bill C-11, the government's online streaming legislation?
The Liberals have spent years trying to pass online streaming legislation and now the current iteration, known as Bill C-11, is closer than ever to passing. With a potential parliamentary showdown ahead, here's what you need to know about how the contentious Broadcasting Act bill got to this stage.
Zellers rolling out food trucks for Canadians 'craving a taste of nostalgia'
Though you won't be able to sit on the old, cracked pleather benches and take in the thick smell of gravy and fries, while the gentle sound of clanging dishes provides the soundtrack for your lunch, Zellers plans to roll out food trucks for those 'craving a taste of nostalgia.'
WHO emergency declaration call based on virus spread and variants, Dr. Bogoch explains
The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to decide Friday, whether the COVID-19 pandemic still qualifies for an international emergency declaration title— a decision that will involve factoring in how the virus and its variants are impacting countries around the world, says an infectious disease expert.
What should Canada be doing about climate change? 25 recommendations
The national Net-Zero Advisory Body released 25 recommendations Friday for how Canada can adjust its climate plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 — a goal that the country is not on track to reach right now, according to the report.
Canadian government posts $3.6 billion deficit between April and November
The federal government posted a budgetary deficit of $3.6 billion in the first eight months of the fiscal year.
Bear on Mars? NASA satellite snaps a strange formation
What looks like a giant teddy bear’s face peering into space from the surface of Mars is actually a satellite image of some craters and a circular fracture, scientists say.
Some U.S. auto insurers are refusing to cover some Hyundai and Kia models
Progressive and State Farm, two of America's largest auto insurers, are refusing to write policies in certain cities for some older Hyundai and Kia models that have been deemed too easy to steal, according to one of the insurance companies and media reports.
Mandatory minimum penalty for firing gun at house unconstitutional: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that a mandatory minimum sentence of four years for firing a gun at a house is unconstitutional.
Pierre Poilievre tells Tory caucus cities are turning into 'crime zones'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre doubled down on his belief that "everything feels broken" Friday, as he laced into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for suggesting otherwise.
Canada
-
RCMP warn of potential weekend highway delays near Coutts, Alta. during protest convoy
Freedom rally supporters are expected to congregate near the southern Alberta border town of Coutts on Saturday and RCMP officials say motorists in the area should expect to face highway delays.
-
Police boost presence on Toronto transit in wake of violence, commuter reaction mixed
Commuter reaction appeared mixed on Friday as Toronto police boosted their presence on city transit in the wake of recent violence.
-
Police increase downtown presence, access to Parliament Hill restricted on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Provincial governments not jumping to act on tighter alcohol warning guidelines
Politicians in charge of provincial and territorial liquor laws aren't hurrying to adopt or promote newly updated guidelines that advise a steep drop in Canadian drinking habits.
-
Mandatory minimum penalty for firing gun at house unconstitutional: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that a mandatory minimum sentence of four years for firing a gun at a house is unconstitutional.
-
4 people charged, $800k in cash seized after RCMP bust alleged 'large-scale' drug importation network
Four Toronto residents have been charged and about $3 million worth of cash and goods have been seized after the RCMP busted an alleged 'large-scale' drug importation network.
World
-
Israeli medics say gunman kills 6 near Jerusalem synagogue
A Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue Friday night, killing six people and wounding four others in one of the deadliest attacks on Israelis in years, medical officials said. The attack was halted when the gunman was shot by police.
-
North Korea slams U.S. over decision to send tanks to Ukraine
North Korea condemned on Friday the decision by the United States to supply Ukraine with advanced battle tanks to help fight off Russia's invasion, saying Washington is escalating a sinister 'proxy war' aimed at destroying Moscow.
-
Memphis anticipates release of video in Tyre Nichols' arrest
Authorities on Friday were set to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against them and provoked outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality. Family members of Tyre Nichols pleaded for any protests to remain peaceful.
-
Latest George Santos chaos: 'Hiring' treasurer who turned down job
U.S. Rep. George Santos' campaign committee told federal regulators Wednesday that it had hired a new treasurer amid lingering questions about the source of his wealth and irregularities in the committee's financial reports.
-
Protests against Quran burning held across the Middle East
Protests were held on Friday in several predominantly Muslim countries to denounce the recent desecration of Islam's holy book by far-right activists in Sweden and the Netherlands.
-
Auschwitz anniversary marked as peace again shattered by war
Auschwitz-Birkenau survivors and other mourners commemorated the 78th anniversary Friday of the liberation of the Nazi German death camp, some expressing horror that war has again shattered peace in Europe and the lesson of Never Again is being forgotten.
Politics
-
What is going on with Bill C-11, the government's online streaming legislation?
The Liberals have spent years trying to pass online streaming legislation and now the current iteration, known as Bill C-11, is closer than ever to passing. With a potential parliamentary showdown ahead, here's what you need to know about how the contentious Broadcasting Act bill got to this stage.
-
Pierre Poilievre tells Tory caucus cities are turning into 'crime zones'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre doubled down on his belief that "everything feels broken" Friday, as he laced into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for suggesting otherwise.
-
Elizabeth May says Greens will investigate after member information shared online
Elizabeth May says the Green Party will investigate and conduct a 'root to branch review' of all of its data-retention systems after member information was mistakenly posted online.
Health
-
Canadians worried about the state of provincial health systems: poll
A new survey suggests the vast majority of Canadians have concerns about the state of the health-care system, particularly in Atlantic provinces where hospitals have struggled to maintain emergency services for months. Leger and The Association for Canadian Studies surveyed 1,554 Canadian adults over a two-day period in January.
-
Afghan malnutrition rates at record high, UN food agency reports
Malnutrition rates in Afghanistan are at record highs with half the country enduring severe hunger throughout the year, a spokesman for the World Food Program said Thursday.
-
When a teen boy developed an eating disorder, his family felt they'd 'lost him.' Now, he's sharing his story
Aware of the stereotypes and lack of knowledge about male eating disorders, a Canadian teen is sharing his story, hoping it helps others open up.
Sci-Tech
-
Bear on Mars? NASA satellite snaps a strange formation
What looks like a giant teddy bear’s face peering into space from the surface of Mars is actually a satellite image of some craters and a circular fracture, scientists say.
-
Nvidia CEO says AI will need regulation, social norms
Nvidia Corp Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang on Tuesday said that the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence will create powerful tools that require legal regulation and social norms that have yet to be worked out.
-
Ice Age relic found by Alberta woman out walking her dogs
A chance discovery by an Edmonton area woman who was walking her dogs has turned out to be a massive fossilized bone that likely belonged to an Ice Age mammoth.
Entertainment
-
Jay Leno breaks bones in motorcycle wreck months after fire
Two months after undergoing surgery for serious burns, Jay Leno is now contending with a number of broken bones after being knocked off a motorcycle.
-
Movie Reviews: 'You People' is funny, frank and a bit predictable
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'You People,' 'Shotgun Wedding' and 'Infinity Pool'.
-
True crime sells, but fans are debating the ethics of their passion
For some people, relaxation looks like settling down with a nice glass of wine and the most graphic, disturbing tale of murder imaginable.
Business
-
U.S. senators call for trade crackdown on Canada over dairy quotas, digital policies
A pair of senior U.S. senators is urging the Biden administration to get tough with Canada for "flouting" obligations to its North American trade partners.
-
Zellers rolling out food trucks for Canadians 'craving a taste of nostalgia'
Though you won't be able to sit on the old, cracked pleather benches and take in the thick smell of gravy and fries, while the gentle sound of clanging dishes provides the soundtrack for your lunch, Zellers plans to roll out food trucks for those 'craving a taste of nostalgia.'
-
Shopify CTO Allan Leinwand steps down for 'personal reason,' Lutke to take over R&D
Shopify Inc. says chief technology officer Allan Leinwand will be departing the company with chief executive Tobi Lutke to take on some of his responsibilities.
Lifestyle
-
Wildcat known for grumpy expression detected for the first time on Mount Everest
One of the planet’s most unique wildcats has been detected for the first time on the tallest mountain on Earth — Mount Everest.
-
How to wash your winter coats like a laundry expert
TikTok laundry expert Melissa Pateras shows how to wash winter coats in the washing machine.
-
Ontario man 'speechless' after two big lotto wins about three weeks apart
An Ontario man says he feels he’s 'on top of the world' after scoring two huge lottery wins, about three weeks apart.
Sports
-
Veteran Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod announces retirement from international game
Veteran goalkeeper Erin McLeod, who survived a string of injuries to win 119 caps for Canada over a distinguished senior career that spanned more than two decades, has announced her retirement from international soccer. McLeod, who turns 40 on Feb. 26, plans to continue playing club football for at least one season.
-
Sagan to stop road races, target 2024 Olympic mountain bike
Three-time world champion Peter Sagan will ride a farewell season of World Tour road races and then target the mountain bike event at the 2024 Paris Olympics before retiring.
-
LeBron, Giannis chosen as captains for NBA All-Star Game
LeBron James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time. James will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will captain the other side.
Autos
-
Some U.S. auto insurers are refusing to cover some Hyundai and Kia models
Progressive and State Farm, two of America's largest auto insurers, are refusing to write policies in certain cities for some older Hyundai and Kia models that have been deemed too easy to steal, according to one of the insurance companies and media reports.
-
See how Amsterdam built a massive underwater bike-parking facility
Amsterdam has shared a time-lapse video of the construction of its brand-new underwater bike-parking facility.
-
Tesla reports record income; confirms Nevada truck expansion
Tesla said it intends to invest US$3.6 billion to expand manufacturing capabilities in Nevada and is confident growing software-related profits, reflected in record net income reported Wednesday for the fourth quarter of last year, will keep margins higher than any other automaker.